Ohio State Heisman finalist Chase Young to enter NFL draft

Seattle Times Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Record-setting defensive end Chase Young is leaving Ohio State early to enter the NFL draft, a widely expected move. The junior Heisman Trophy finalist made the announcement Friday on Twitter. He says he looks forward to “joining a new family in the NFL this spring and being part of something special.” […]
News video: Chase Young Will Enter NFL Draft

Chase Young Will Enter NFL Draft 01:01

 Ohio State star defensive lineman Chase Young announced he will forego his last year of eligibility. Many are projecting Young to be the number 1 overall selection in the upcoming NFL draft

Buckeyes DE Young announces he's going pro

Ohio State defensive end Chase Young says he's "ready to begin the next chapter" and has announced he will enter the NFL draft.
2020 NFL Draft: Ohio State star DE Chase Young declares as potential top-five pick

Young was the centerpiece of the rejuvenated Buckeyes defense in 2019
