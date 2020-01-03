Global  

Jess Philips to run for Labour leadership

FT.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Backbencher warns ‘now is not the time to play it safe’ after party’s election defeat
News video: Jess Phillips launches Labour leadership bid

Jess Phillips launches Labour leadership bid 02:24

 Jess Phillips MP launches her Labour leadership campaign with a video that looks at some of the factors behind her political career. Ms Phillips became the third candidate to formally announce their bid to lead the party after it suffered its worst general election since 1935.

UK MP Jess Phillips announces Labour leadership bid [Video]UK MP Jess Phillips announces Labour leadership bid

Jess Phillips, the UK member of parliament for the constituency of Birmingham Yardley announced her bid for the Labour leadership on Friday.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:50Published

Jess Phillips enters Labour leadership race [Video]Jess Phillips enters Labour leadership race

Jess Phillips has announced that she is entering the Labour Party leadership contest. The MP for Birmingham Yardley said she thinks that "we need more honesty in politics". Report by Thomasl. Like us..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:47Published


Jess Phillips launches Labour leadership bid on visit to Grimsby

Jess Phillips launches Labour leadership bid on visit to GrimsbyBirmingham Yardley MP says she is the candidate to replace Jeremy Corbyn after Labour election disaster
Grimsby Telegraph

Jess Phillips set to launch Labour leadership bid after Jeremy Corbyn's disastrous General Election

Jess Phillips set to launch Labour leadership bid after Jeremy Corbyn's disastrous General ElectionOthers expected to declare shortly include shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer
Tamworth Herald


