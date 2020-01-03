Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

US to send 3,000 more soldiers to the Middle East in the wake of Qasem Soleimani killing

USATODAY.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The soldiers will come from the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

23ABC News at 11 a.m. | Top Stories for January 3, 2020 [Video]23ABC News at 11 a.m. | Top Stories for January 3, 2020

This morning American defense officials say nearly 3,000 more U.S. troops will be heading to the Middle East in the wake of the U.S. killing an Iranian general. Plus, we&apos;re getting our first..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 08:55Published

United States to Deploy 3,000 Troops to Middle East [Video]United States to Deploy 3,000 Troops to Middle East

United States to Deploy 3,000 Troops to Middle East . U.S. defense officials confirmed to NBC News on Jan. 3 that approximately 3,000 additional soldiers are being sent to the Middle East. The..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:17Published


Tweets about this

frielingbailey

B. Frieling-Bailey RT @AsburyParkPress: The soldiers will come from the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. https://t.co/3NNwayEWKU 2 minutes ago

Mr_TylerBanh

Mr. Banh RT @journalsentinel: US to send 3,000 more soldiers to the Middle East in the wake of Qasem Soleimani killing https://t.co/XPT15Ts0I1 2 minutes ago

Michael67290205

Michael RT @freep: US to send 3,000 more soldiers to the Middle East in the wake of Qasem Soleimani killing https://t.co/8IguaxXpjj 11 minutes ago

lunchmade

Todd Clark Twitter chirps & people gawk. Rockets fired send us in shock. Some will joke as others cry. Sending soldiers off to… https://t.co/rdCNbXeWfj 14 minutes ago

AirForceMag

Air Force Magazine The Pentagon will send thousands more US soldiers to the Middle East as tensions skyrocket with Iran following the… https://t.co/qIYL8h1Moh 21 minutes ago

R3DF0X0N3

R3DF0X0N3 RT @CaptHowdy00: So this is what deescalation looks like? https://t.co/uoXLqiPhGC 25 minutes ago

v2D7x1Q54plfdiz

Алексей Зеленцов RT @USATODAY: The United States will send at least 3,000 more soldiers to the Middle East to bolster existing forces. https://t.co/Yo3iYbTK… 27 minutes ago

PHindu1947

Proud®Hindu RT @Ravinder536R: @Imamofpeace U.S. to send 3,000 troops to Middle East after embassy attack, Soleimani killing USA is sending app 3,000 s… 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.