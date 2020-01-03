Global  

Khamenei vows ‘tough revenge’ after US kills Soleimani

Friday, 3 January 2020
Pompeo says targeting of Iranian general designed to prevent ‘imminent attack’ on American citizens
News video: Analysis: Did the US just 'declared war' against Iran?

Analysis: Did the US just 'declared war' against Iran? 10:10

 Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says harsh revenge awaits the "criminals" who killed the commander of its elite Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani.

Khamenei vows 'tough revenge' on US over Soleimani's death

Tehran, Jan 3 (IANS) Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Friday vowed "tough revenge" on the US after an attack ordered by American President...
Sify Also reported by •FT.com France 24 IndiaTimes News24 Mediaite

Soleimani 'not linked' to Bangkok attacks

International security has worsened after a US air strike on Friday killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei...
Bangkok Post


