16,000 CCTV cameras recorded counting: State Election Commission

Hindu Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
“The commission is not shying away from producing the CCTV footage, but we do not want this to become a precedent,” the senior counsel told the judge who wanted to know why sample footage from the two districts should not be produced in the court
HC seeks CCTV footage of counting process

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Monday directed the State Election Commission to submit closed circuit television camera (CCTV) footage
Hindu


