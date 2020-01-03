US to send more troops to Middle East as Iran vows 'retaliation' after killing of top general — live updates
Friday, 3 January 2020 () At least 3,000 more US troops will be deployed to the Middle East after the killing of a top Iranian commander. Tehran vowed to "retaliate" over a US airstrike in Baghdad that killed Qassem Soleimani.
The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday, an attack that threatens to dramatically increase tensions in the region. The targeted killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the...