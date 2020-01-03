Global  

US to send more troops to Middle East as Iran vows 'retaliation' after killing of top general — live updates

Deutsche Welle Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
At least 3,000 more US troops will be deployed to the Middle East after the killing of a top Iranian commander. Tehran vowed to "retaliate" over a US airstrike in Baghdad that killed Qassem Soleimani.
News video: Iran vows retaliation after US kills its top general in Iraq

Iran vows retaliation after US kills its top general in Iraq 00:43

 The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday, an attack that threatens to dramatically increase tensions in the region. The targeted killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the...

23ABC News at 11 a.m. | Top Stories for January 3, 2020 [Video]23ABC News at 11 a.m. | Top Stories for January 3, 2020

This morning American defense officials say nearly 3,000 more U.S. troops will be heading to the Middle East in the wake of the U.S. killing an Iranian general. Plus, we&apos;re getting our first..

United States to Deploy 3,000 Troops to Middle East [Video]United States to Deploy 3,000 Troops to Middle East

United States to Deploy 3,000 Troops to Middle East . U.S. defense officials confirmed to NBC News on Jan. 3 that approximately 3,000 additional soldiers are being sent to the Middle East. The..

Recent related news from verified sources

Iran vows 'retaliation' after US kills top general in Iraq — live updates

The US has conducted a targeted airstrike in Baghdad against the leader of Iran's elite Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed...
Deutsche Welle

US citizens urged to leave Iraq, Iran vows 'harsh retaliation' after top general killed

US citizens urged to leave Iraq, Iran vows 'harsh retaliation' after top general killedBAGHDAD -- Iran has vowed "harsh retaliation" for a U.S. airstrike near Baghdad's airport that killed Tehran's top general and the architect of its interventions...
WorldNews


