'This could be an ecological disaster': Fires ravage Kangaroo Island, threatening lives and endangered species

SBS Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The Country Fire Service has urged Kangaroo Island residents to seek refuge in Kingscote or Peneshaw as a bushfire continues to burn across the island.
Fire warnings in place for entirety of South Australia's Kangaroo Island

A bushfire on South Australia's Kangaroo Island has so far burned through 14,000 hectares.
SBS

KI residents urged to seek safety

The Country Fire Service has urged Kangaroo Island residents to seek refuge in Kingscote or Peneshaw as a bushfire continues to burn across the island.
SBS


