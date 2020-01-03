Global  

Donald Trump showed restraint, then resolve, in killing of Iran's Qassem Soleimani

USATODAY.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Faced with years of Iran's escalating aggression in the Middle East, Donald Trump has been a model of restraint. Finally, Iran had gone too far.
News video: Slain Soleimani was Iran's second-in-command

Slain Soleimani was Iran's second-in-command 02:12

 Major-General Qassem Soleimani, killed in a U.S. airstrike, was Iran's second most powerful man -- and the chief architect of the countries regional alliances and proxy wars. Lucy Fielder reports.

Tensions High As Iran Vows Revenge For U.S. Killing Of Top Commader [Video]Tensions High As Iran Vows Revenge For U.S. Killing Of Top Commader

President Trump ordered an airstrike in Baghdad that killed Qassem Soleimani drawing a vow of "crushing revenge" from Iran. The State Department told Americans in Iraq to leave the country immediately,..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:24

Iraq official says airstrike targets Iran-backed militia, killing 5 [Video]Iraq official says airstrike targets Iran-backed militia, killing 5

An Iraqi official says an airstrike has hit two cars carrying Iran-backed militia north of Baghdad, one day after U.S. attack on top Iranian general Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:14


Trump ate meatloaf and ice-cream as Iranian mastermind was neutralised

US President Donald Trump was dining at Mar-a-Lago when he learnt that General Qassem Soleimani had been killed.
The Age Also reported by •IndependentReuters

US killing of Iran's Qassem Soleimani 'an act of war': Analysts

Iran's reaction to US killing of general Soleimani is unpredictable, but it could escalate very quickly, analysts say.
Al Jazeera Also reported by •ReutersNews24

