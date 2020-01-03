Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

We should all be angry that Trump is moving us closer to a possible world war

WorldNews Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
We should all be angry that Trump is moving us closer to a possible world warIn case you’re wondering how 2020 is going so far, the top trending topic on Twitter last night was (for a time) “World War 3.” This was a response to the assassination of the Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on the orders of America’s favourite orange-hued war hawk, Donald Trump. MAGA Twitter celebrated the killing-via-airstrike of a foreign military official without congressional approval with a zeal usually reserved for a Luke Bryan concert — despite the fact most Americans had never...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: After an Attack on Iran, Old Trump Tweets Resurface Predicting Obama Would Start War in Order to be Reelected

After an Attack on Iran, Old Trump Tweets Resurface Predicting Obama Would Start War in Order to be Reelected 01:03

 Old tweets from President Trump accusing then-President Obama of starting a war with Iran to secure his reelection have resurfaced as tensions between the U.S. and the Middle Eastern country have escalated. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump: We did not take action to start a war [Video]Donald Trump: We did not take action to start a war

Donald Trump insists he did not want to start a war, but end a war by killing Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in an airstrike on Friday morning. He spoke to the press from his estate in Palm Beach,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published

The True Story Behind 1917 [Video]The True Story Behind 1917

This is the true story behind "1917", the new war movie from Academy Award winning director Sam Mendes. Just because a film is fictional doesn’t mean that there isn’t a fascinating story behind it...

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 07:01Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran’s terrifying response to airstrike as fears grow of World World War Three

Iran’s terrifying response to airstrike as fears grow of World World War ThreeA top Iranian general has been killed overnight by the US in an airstrike ordered by Donald Trump Iran has sparked fears of all-out war after the supreme leader...
WorldNews

From 1928 On War Is Deemed Illegal – OpEd

By Jonathan Power When it comes to war the world does move on for the better. Right now there are no interstate wars. The longest running civil war of our...
Eurasia Review


Tweets about this

DEBRACLINTON

DEBRA CLINTON RT @sandcrapper: Opinion: We should all be angry that Trump is moving us closer to a possible world war https://t.co/TrRRMCLR7S @cspanwj… 8 minutes ago

angry_gammy

Barbara Quintiliani RT @snooping12341: @mschlapp The security of our country is more important than your partisan games Matt. Trump shouldn’t have played games… 8 minutes ago

Trump_4Prison

🌊 IMPEACH TRUMP🌊 RT @DavidVistaChino: We should all be angry that Trump is moving us closer to a possible world war | The Independent HAPPY NEW WAR, Y’ALL!💣… 14 minutes ago

DavidVistaChino

Donald Trump’s Pussy🇷🇺 We should all be angry that Trump is moving us closer to a possible world war | The Independent HAPPY NEW WAR, Y’AL… https://t.co/zjWhjXZho0 28 minutes ago

rogue_corq

Unindicted Corq Conspirator We should all be angry that Trump is moving us closer to a possible world war. Our president might well lead us int… https://t.co/WMyuHnk7uU 1 hour ago

ErikErikg303

Erik G Opinion: We should all be angry that Trump is moving us closer to a possible world war https://t.co/jU9dCiOBT4 2 hours ago

Isshee

Shunichi Ishida RT @Independent: Opinion: We should all be angry that Trump is moving us closer to a possible world war https://t.co/jkhwQALEAM 3 hours ago

moonbeast1

Victoria Clay RT @rebelyn59: @mmpadellan Just shows the mentality of the Trump idiouscy.....if Jr. thinks this is cute, newflash: it isn't. We have Am… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.