Democrats warn against 'march' to war with Iran after Trump orders killing of Qasem Soleimani

USATODAY.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Democratic lawmakers said they were concerned President Trump acted hastily in ordering the killing of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.
News video: Trump on strike that killed Soleimani: 'We did not take action to start a war'

Trump on strike that killed Soleimani: 'We did not take action to start a war'

 'We caught him in the act and terminated him,' Trump said Friday, a day after the strike that killed Qasem Soleimani at a Baghdad airport.

Thousands mourn Soleimani in Iraq funeral [Video]Thousands mourn Soleimani in Iraq funeral

Baghdad's streets were choked on Saturday with people paying respects to Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and others slain in the targeted U.S. air strike against him.

Iraq braces for 'difficult days' after Soleimani's killing [Video]Iraq braces for 'difficult days' after Soleimani's killing

Democrats question whether US president needed congressional approval, while Trump says he was acting in self-defence.

Fears of all-out war grow after U.S. kills Iran Gen. Qasem Soleimani

Iran has already vowed an unspecified harsh retaliation for the killing of Gen. Qasem Soleimani.  
USATODAY.com

Iran's UN ambassador accuses Donald Trump of 'starting a war against Iran' with killing of ...

Iran's UN ambassador accuses Donald Trump of 'starting a war against Iran' with killing of ...Iran's UN ambassador says US 'started a war against Iran Donald Trump said strike was to 'stop a war, not to start a war' US deploys 3,000 more troops to Middle...
WorldNews


