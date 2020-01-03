Global  

Sam Kerr's Chelsea debut a landmark moment for women's football in UK

The Age Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Matildas superstar Sam Kerr touched down in London last weekend from the US and will make her long-awaited Chelsea debut on Sunday.
