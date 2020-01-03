Canadiens sign free-agent Kovalchuk to 1-year contract
Friday, 3 January 2020 () MONTREAL (AP) — The Montreal Canadiens signed free-agent forward Ilya Kovalchuk to a one-year contract on Friday to offset several injuries. The struggling NHL club agreed to a two-way deal worth $700,000 at the NHL level and $70,000 in the AHL. Kovalchuk had nine points (3 goals, 6 assists) and 12 penalty minutes over 17 […]
