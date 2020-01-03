Global  

Canadians queue up for chance at winning record $70M Lotto Max jackpot

CBC.ca Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The prize in Friday night's nationwide Lotto Max draw stood at $70 million, a figure the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation said is the highest ever awarded in Canada. The draw was also to feature at least 10 smaller prizes of $1 million.
