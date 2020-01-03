Global  

Surprise! Cameron Diaz and husband Benji Madden welcome baby girl Raddix

USATODAY.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden both took to Instagram to announce the birth of their first child together, a baby girl.
News video: Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Welcome Baby Girl Raddix Madden | Billboard News

Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Welcome Baby Girl Raddix Madden | Billboard News 00:49

 Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden Welcome Baby Girl Raddix Madden | Billboard News

