Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

New York Giants interview former Packers coach Mike McCarthy

Seattle Times Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Mike McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers and led them to nine playoff appearances in 13 seasons, has interviewed for the head coaching job with the New York Giants. The 56-year-old McCarthy met with Giants co-owner John Mara, general manager Dave Gettleman and vice president […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: After Giants Player Helps, Nearly Evicted Family Gets New Home

After Giants Player Helps, Nearly Evicted Family Gets New Home 02:41

 CBS2's Lisa Rozner has the latest on the new home for a New Jersey family, thanks to help from a player on the New York Giants.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Former Yankees Pitcher Don Larsen Dies at Age 90 [Video]Former Yankees Pitcher Don Larsen Dies at Age 90

Former Yankees Pitcher Don Larsen Dies at Age 90. Larsen pitched the only perfect game in World Series history in 1956 for the New York Yankees. Larsen led the Yankees to victory in Game 5. and the..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:24Published

Former Bills WR Stevie Johnson sends $2,200 to Bills fan giving away playoff tickets for free [Video]Former Bills WR Stevie Johnson sends $2,200 to Bills fan giving away playoff tickets for free

A former Buffalo Bills wide receiver is helping a fan give away tickets to Saturday's playoff game against the Houston Texans.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

New York Giants interview former Packers coach Mike McCarthy

New York Giants interview former Packers coach Mike McCarthyThe New York Giants are moving quickly in their search to replace Pat Shurmur as coach
FOX Sports Also reported by •Seattle TimesNewsdayCBS 2Daily Caller

Coach Shurmur’s job uncertain after Giants post 4-12 record

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Pat Shurmur is facing a very uncertain future as New York Giants coach after winning four games this season and nine overall in...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX SportsDaily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TALK1370

Talk 1370 HEADLINES: New York Giants interview former Packers coach Mike McCarthy https://t.co/3pfZ2vBd2R 2 minutes ago

The_Citizen

The_Citizen EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Mike McCarthy, who won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers and led them to nine playoff… https://t.co/QBl5DMpuPT 3 minutes ago

DaraWehmeyer

Dara Wehmeyer "New York Giants Interview Former Packers Coach Mike McCarthy" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/nUJoDgcbGZ 15 minutes ago

aDFWTaxiCab

Dallas Taxi Cab "New York Giants Interview Former Packers Coach Mike McCarthy" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/WcYClXBZan 15 minutes ago

AlexMil70520321

Alex Mills "New York Giants Interview Former Packers Coach Mike McCarthy" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/1QZgcKiH6F 24 minutes ago

Local4Sports

Local 4 Sports New York Giants interview former Packers coach Mike McCarthy https://t.co/lDr35jq7DO 26 minutes ago

TheReal_KDubb

K Dubb New York Giants interview former Packers coach Mike McCarthy https://t.co/FhabJOxuKe #sports #feedly 27 minutes ago

PurplePride

Vikings Football New York Giants interview former Packers coach Mike McCarthy https://t.co/t8x4Zv2YLe 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.