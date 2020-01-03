Global  

Trump Rule Would Exclude Climate Change in Infrastructure Planning

NYTimes.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The administration will propose that federal agencies be allowed to disregard climate change when assessing the environmental effects of major projects.
News video: Report: Trump Administration Aims To Bypass Climate Change Factor In Infrastructure Projects

Report: Trump Administration Aims To Bypass Climate Change Factor In Infrastructure Projects 01:02

 The Trump Administration reportedly wants to exclude climate change consideration from infrastructure planning.

Ocasio-Cortez And Climate Change And Plagues: “Wacko” Or “Bronx Firebrand”?

Ocasio-Cortez And Climate Change And Plagues: “Wacko” Or “Bronx Firebrand”?Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling It didn’t take long for Republicans to attack Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, for linking climate change with...
WorldNews

