Veganism is a belief protected under UK law, tribunal rules
Friday, 3 January 2020 () London — Choosing to be a vegan for ethical reasons is a “philosophical belief” that warrants protection by law, a tribunal in Britain has ruled in a landmark hearing. The case involves vegan zoologist Jordi Casamitjana, who claims he was fired by animal welfare charity League Against Cruel Sports due to his ethical veganism after a dispute over pension investments. The...
Jordi Casamitjana speaks outside Norwich Magistrates' Court after an employment tribunal ruled that ethical veganism is a philosophical belief. Mr Casamitjana said he was sacked by the League Against Cruel Sports after raising concerns that its pension fund was being invested into companies involved...
An employment tribunal in Norwich has ruled that it is illegal to fire someone for being vegan as ethical veganism is a "philosophical belief" and therefore...