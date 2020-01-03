Global  

Veganism is a belief protected under UK law, tribunal rules

WorldNews Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Veganism is a belief protected under UK law, tribunal rulesLondon — Choosing to be a vegan for ethical reasons is a “philosophical belief” that warrants protection by law, a tribunal in Britain has ruled in a landmark hearing. The case involves vegan zoologist Jordi Casamitjana, who claims he was fired by animal welfare charity League Against Cruel Sports due to his ethical veganism after a dispute over pension investments. The...
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Tribunal rules ethical veganism is philosophical belief

Tribunal rules ethical veganism is philosophical belief 00:55

 Jordi Casamitjana speaks outside Norwich Magistrates' Court after an employment tribunal ruled that ethical veganism is a philosophical belief. Mr Casamitjana said he was sacked by the League Against Cruel Sports after raising concerns that its pension fund was being invested into companies involved...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Vegans May Get Same Legal Protections As Religious People IN UK [Video]Vegans May Get Same Legal Protections As Religious People IN UK

A vegan who was fired by his employer is bringing a landmark legal case to a British court on Thursday. He hopes the lawsuit will change the law to ensure that veganism is considered a protected..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Veganism: Court rules lifestyle choice is same as religious belief

An employment tribunal in Norwich has ruled that it is illegal to fire someone for being vegan as ethical veganism is a "philosophical belief" and therefore...
Independent Also reported by •WorldNewsStaffordshire Newsletter

Ethical veganism is philosophical belief, tribunal rules

Ethical vegan Jordi Casamitjana is "extremely happy" with a tribunal's ruling his belief is protected in law.
BBC News

