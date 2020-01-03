Global  

Report: Detroit Pistons talking to Atlanta Hawks about possible Andre Drummond trade

USATODAY.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Multiple sources with knowledge of the talks said the Detroit Pistons and Atlanta Hawks have been engaged in talks about star center Andre Drummond.
Credit: WXYZ Detroit
News video: Pistons exploring Andre Drummond trade with multiple teams, according to reports

Pistons exploring Andre Drummond trade with multiple teams, according to reports 01:00

 Pistons exploring Andre Drummond trade with multiple teams, according to reports. Brad Galli has more.

Pistons not using injuries as excuse for lackluster start [Video]Pistons not using injuries as excuse for lackluster start

The Pistons are out to a lackluster start, but aren't blaming it on injuries. Justin Rose reports from Detroit.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit


Andre Drummond trade rumors: Celtics, Raptors, Mavs, Hawks among potential destinations for Pistons big man

Drummond is reportedly on the trading block, with contenders as well as aspiring young teams showing interest
CBS Sports

Celtics, Hawks reportedly eyeing trade for Andre Drummond, who might require a max contract this summer

One Eastern Conference scout called Drummond 'one of the hardest players to evaluate in the league'
CBS Sports

