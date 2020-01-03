Trump says Soleimani plotted 'imminent' attacks, but critics question just how soon

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

After President Donald Trump said the top Iranian general killed in a U.S. air strike in Baghdad was plotting "imminent" attacks on U.S. interests, some U.S. national security and congressional officials are raising questions about the use of that word to justify the killing. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

4 hours ago < > Embed Credit: Reuters Studio - Published Trump says ordered killing of Iranian general to prevent war 02:02 President Donald Trump said on Friday he ordered the killing of Qassem Soleimani to stop a war, not start one, saying the Iranian military commander was planning imminent attacks on Americans.