Trump says Soleimani plotted 'imminent' attacks, but critics question just how soon

Reuters Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
After President Donald Trump said the top Iranian general killed in a U.S. air strike in Baghdad was plotting "imminent" attacks on U.S. interests, some U.S. national security and congressional officials are raising questions about the use of that word to justify the killing.
 President Donald Trump said on Friday he ordered the killing of Qassem Soleimani to stop a war, not start one, saying the Iranian military commander was planning imminent attacks on Americans.

