Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

White House: Iran retaliation for Soleimani killing would be poor decision

Reuters Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
White House national security adviser Robert O'Brien said on Friday that any Iranian retaliation in response to the U.S. killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani would be a "very poor decision."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Iran vows retaliation after US kills its top general in Iraq

Iran vows retaliation after US kills its top general in Iraq 00:43

 The United States killed Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East in an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport on Friday, an attack that threatens to dramatically increase tensions in the region. The targeted killing of General Qassem Soleimani, the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

General's killing thwarted an Iranian attack: U.S. [Video]General's killing thwarted an Iranian attack: U.S.

The United States has assassinated Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the spearhead of Iran's spreading military influence in the Middle East, in an air strike at Baghdad's international airport...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:35Published

Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General [Video]Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General

Iran Promises Retaliation After US Drone Strike Kills General. A day after the strike, Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called for three days of national mourning. He also called for..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump says US not seeking regime change in Iran but warns against retaliation for Soleimani killing

Donald Trump has insisted the US killed Qassem Soleimani "to stop a war" not start one, but also warned Iran against retaliating over the targetted killing of...
Independent Also reported by •Al JazeeraDeutsche Welle

What The White House Says About U.S. Attack On Iran's Soleimani

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with White House reporter Ayesha Rascoe about what President Trump has said about the targeted killing of an Iranian general.
NPR Also reported by •Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AfricanPeacemag

African Peace White House: Iran retaliation for Soleimani killing would be poor decision https://t.co/4VK7NPsfaQ https://t.co/VYICdlJ4Ac 10 minutes ago

crewislife

๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק Via @Reuters: White House: Iran retaliation for Soleimani killing would be poor decision https://t.co/1xoEZrT65c https://t.co/z1RoUcLwie 10 minutes ago

TOIWorld

TOI World News White House: Iran retaliation for Soleimani killing would be poor decision https://t.co/fkd3rFq5qj 12 minutes ago

SimplyUnique___

Gaby RT @slvttybnkz: me explaining to iran that more than half of the americans don’t even***with trump, we tried to get him out the white ho… 15 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut 'Iran retaliation for Soleimani killing would be poor decision' https://t.co/Se1HMvNNZT https://t.co/KmC4QzkV6s 15 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse White House: Iran retaliation for Soleimani killing would be poor decision https://t.co/rNuBRUIGob 30 minutes ago

RVnGrammy

Carol Dahlberg @SenJohnThune What is the next step? How will Americans in the Middle East be protected from retaliation from Iran… https://t.co/qHBUsDnwcz 56 minutes ago

ImGreenGuru

Salman Khan سلمان خان सलमान खान 🏳️‍🌈 RT @arash_tehran: #Iran's Khamenei now faces a hard point of decision-making. His base (in Iran and across the region) will call on him to… 58 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.