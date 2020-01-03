African Peace White House: Iran retaliation for Soleimani killing would be poor decision https://t.co/4VK7NPsfaQ https://t.co/VYICdlJ4Ac 10 minutes ago

๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק Via @Reuters: White House: Iran retaliation for Soleimani killing would be poor decision https://t.co/1xoEZrT65c https://t.co/z1RoUcLwie 10 minutes ago

TOI World News White House: Iran retaliation for Soleimani killing would be poor decision https://t.co/fkd3rFq5qj 12 minutes ago

Gaby RT @slvttybnkz: me explaining to iran that more than half of the americans don’t even***with trump, we tried to get him out the white ho… 15 minutes ago

Andy Vermaut 'Iran retaliation for Soleimani killing would be poor decision' https://t.co/Se1HMvNNZT https://t.co/KmC4QzkV6s 15 minutes ago

Devdiscourse White House: Iran retaliation for Soleimani killing would be poor decision https://t.co/rNuBRUIGob 30 minutes ago

Carol Dahlberg @SenJohnThune What is the next step? How will Americans in the Middle East be protected from retaliation from Iran… https://t.co/qHBUsDnwcz 56 minutes ago