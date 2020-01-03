Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Dallas Stars forward Corey Perry suspended five games for Winter Classic elbow on Nashville Predators' Ryan Ellis

USATODAY.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Stars forward Corey Perry receives the third suspension of his career for elbowing Nashville Predators' Ryan Ellis during Winter Classic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: NHL - Published < > Embed
News video: Stars erupt for three goals in 3rd for lead in Winter Classic

Stars erupt for three goals in 3rd for lead in Winter Classic 01:00

 Mattias Janmark, Alexander Radulov and Andrej Sekera each score within 5:37 of the 3rd period to give the Dallas Stars a 4-2 lead against the Nashville Predators in the 2020 Winter Classic

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Outdoor Hockey In Texas? Sure Thang! [Video]Outdoor Hockey In Texas? Sure Thang!

The Winter Classic was quite a hit with fans and they got to see the Stars win at the Cotton Bowl.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:49Published

Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators - Game Highlights [Video]Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Dallas Stars vs. Nashville Predators, 01/01/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Stars' Corey Perry hit with 5-game ban for elbowing at Winter Classic

Dallas Stars forward Corey Perry was suspended for five games without pay by the NHL on Friday for elbowing Nashville Predators defenceman Ryan Ellis in the...
CBC.ca

Dallas Stars' Corey Perry ejected for elbowing Nashville Predators' Ryan Ellis at Winter Classic

Predators' Ryan Ellis had released a shot at Winter Classic when Stars' Corey Perry caught him in head with elbow at NHL's premier outdoor game.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.