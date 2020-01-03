Global  

Ex-Dallas Stars coach Jim Montgomery enters rehab for alcohol abuse, calls firing 'appropriate'

USATODAY.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The Dallas Stars fired coach Jim Montgomery last month, and he's now entering rehab to deal with alcohol abuse, he told the Dallas Morning News.
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas
News video: Fired Dallas Stars Coach Jim Montgomery Says He's Getting Help For Alcohol Abuse

 Former Dallas Stars head coach Jim Montgomery, who was fired on December 10 for "unprofessional conduct," has released a statement for the first time since losing his job. Katie Johnston reports.

Stars Fans Have Questions Following Abrupt Firing Of Head Coach [Video]Stars Fans Have Questions Following Abrupt Firing Of Head Coach

The Dallas Stars were back on home ice, hours after the firing of head coach Jim Montgomery.

Dallas Stars Head Coach Fired; Specific Reason Not Given [Video]Dallas Stars Head Coach Fired; Specific Reason Not Given

The Dallas Stars announced Tuesday that Jim Montgomery "has been dismissed as the team's head coach." His termination was effective immediately.

Fired Dallas Stars coach Jim Montgomery in rehab for alcohol abuse

Former Dallas Stars head coach Jim Montgomery said Friday he is receiving professional help for alcohol abuse in the wake of his abrupt firing last month.
CBC.ca Also reported by Reuters, USATODAY.com, Denver Post

Montgomery calls firing by Stars ‘appropriate,’ enters rehab

DALLAS (AP) — Former Dallas Stars coach Jim Montgomery said Friday his abrupt dismissal by the NHL club was “appropriate” and he has entered alcohol rehab....
Seattle Times Also reported by FOX Sports, Denver Post

