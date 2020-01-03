UN chief calls again for an immediate cease-fire in Libya

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 5 days ago )

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday called again for an immediate cease-fire in Libya and a return to talks by all the warring parties. The U.N. chief warned in a statement from his deputy spokesman that “any foreign support to the warring parties will only deepen the ongoing conflict and further […] 👓 View full article

