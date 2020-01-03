Global  

Sherman tells contract critics ‘I keep all the receipts’

Seattle Times Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The bet Richard Sherman placed on himself when he personally negotiated a free-agent contract with the San Francisco 49ers that included significant incentive clauses is paying off in a big way. Sherman was picked as a second-team All-Pro on Friday, earning him a $2 million bonus on the three-year contract […]
