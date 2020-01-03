T.S. Eliot defends himself from the grave after love letters are released, insisting ‘I never at any time had sexual relations with Miss Hale’
Friday, 3 January 2020 () In 1956, 65-year-old Emily Hale donated more than 1,100 letters she had received from poet-playwright T.S. Eliot to Princeton University. She did so under the proviso that the letters — long speculated to be love letters — would not be released until 50 years after she or Eliot had died, whichever came last. Hale died […]
After more than 60 years spent sealed up in a library storage facility, about 1,000 letters written by poet T.S. Eliot to confidante Emily Hale will be unveiled... Seattle Times Also reported by •IndiaTimes •CBC.ca
