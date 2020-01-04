Global  

Body IDed as missing woman who texted she was ‘in trouble’

Seattle Times Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (AP) — Human remains found buried in a shallow grave in a backyard have been identified as Paighton Houston, an Alabama woman who texted she feared she was “in trouble” before disappearing last month, police said Friday. The Trussville Police Department said in a statement that the discovered body was identified as Houston, […]
