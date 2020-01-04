Body IDed as missing woman who texted she was ‘in trouble’
Saturday, 4 January 2020 () HUEYTOWN, Ala. (AP) — Human remains found buried in a shallow grave in a backyard have been identified as Paighton Houston, an Alabama woman who texted she feared she was “in trouble” before disappearing last month, police said Friday. The Trussville Police Department said in a statement that the discovered body was identified as Houston, […]
A 79-year-old woman won local body election in Madurai. Veerammal Azhagappan won the election from Arittapatti village in Melur Taluk. Azhagappan was up against seven other candidates. She won with a..
