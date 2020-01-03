Global  

Indigenous Folks Are Dying, But Brazil Won’t Act!

WorldNews Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Indigenous Folks Are Dying, But Brazil Won’t Act!As 2019 came to a close, many reflected on the past year and made resolutions for the one to come. But for the Guajajara people of Maranhão, Brazil, the end of 2019 brought on a much more painful reflection - this past year has been one of the most deadly for indigenous peoples in Brazil. Of the ten...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Brazil indigenous seek to capitalise on agribusiness [Video]Brazil indigenous seek to capitalise on agribusiness

In Brazil 13 percent of the Amazon Rainforest is indigenous reserves - off limits to farmers who contribute to deforestation.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:47Published


