Hanukkah stabbing suspect indicted in New York on six counts of attempted murder

Medellín Figueroa RT @Jerusalem_Post: Stabbing rampage suspect indicted for six attempted murders. https://t.co/5v8QpjLJ06 2 minutes ago Maureen McKeon RT @OANN: Hanukkah Stabbing Suspect Indicted On Six Counts Of Attempted Murder https://t.co/OvMnV4Br8O #OANN https://t.co/rOvB14UsSw 3 minutes ago NEWS 1130 The man who authorities say stabbed and slashed his way through a Hanukkah celebration north of New York City was i… https://t.co/uXWDrpVy0c 6 minutes ago Святослав ∆©π¶ RT @haaretzcom: Hannukah stabbing suspect faces a maximum penalty of life in prison https://t.co/pPyu9r2ly5 8 minutes ago Haaretz.com Hannukah stabbing suspect faces a maximum penalty of life in prison https://t.co/pPyu9r2ly5 10 minutes ago OJ RT @NinjaEconomics: Man accused of Hanukkah stabbing rampage at Hasidic rabbi's New York home indicted on six counts of attempted murder ht… 12 minutes ago WEAU 13 News The man who authorities say stabbed and slashed his way through a Hanukkah celebration north of New York City has b… https://t.co/oK45oBJigJ 14 minutes ago KALB News Channel 5 AROUND THE NATION: Grafton Thomas has been held without bail on federal charges and on $5 million bail on state cha… https://t.co/sp2u6Ys8tP 16 minutes ago