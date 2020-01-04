Global  

Hanukkah stabbing suspect indicted in New York on six counts of attempted murder

Reuters Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
The man accused of going on a stabbing rampage at the New York-area home of a Hasidic rabbi during a Hanukkah celebration was indicted on Friday on six counts of attempted murder, up from five counts the suspect was charged with previously.
