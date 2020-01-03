Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

E-car sales in Norway reach new record high

WorldNews Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
E-car sales in Norway reach new record highOSLO: Sales of new electric cars in Norway hit a record high last year, sector experts said Friday, reaching 42.4 percent of all nearly-registered cars in 2019, mostly thanks to strong demand for Tesla's Model 3. Norway, a major oil producer that has pioneered electric mobility, offers a very advantageous tax regime for clean vehicles, making them highly competitive in cost terms against petrol and diesel vehicles. New e-car models arriving on the market should help push their share higher still this year, said OFV, a body which monitors Norway's car market. In 2019, 60,316 all-electric new cars were sold in Norway out of a total of 142,381, a rise of...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Boy Gets Emotional As His Parents Gift Him Brand New Car on Christmas [Video]Boy Gets Emotional As His Parents Gift Him Brand New Car on Christmas

This boy received a brand new car as a surprise gift on Christmas. He started crying seeing the car and hugged his parents. He took the keys and brought the car in front of the house. Then he stepped..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 02:20Published

Seven in 10 Americans are optimistic that they'll reach their financial goals by 2030 [Video]Seven in 10 Americans are optimistic that they'll reach their financial goals by 2030

A new decade is a time for new resolutions and seven in 10 Americans are optimistic they'll achieve their financial goals by 2030, according to a new survey conducted by OnePoll and commissioned by..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Infor Named a Leader in Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Asset Management Software

NEW YORK, US - Media OutReach - 20 December 2019 - Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced that the...
Media OutReach

Alexa, how were Amazon's holiday sales? (Her answer: Record breaking)

Amazon boasted of “record-breaking” sales over the holiday season last week, though it declined to disclose revenue to compare that post-Christmas claim to...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

mwakz

MWAKIO SAMMY RT @fwn_science: E-car sales in Norway reach new record high https://t.co/U7Ck3qk7P5 via @FRANCE24 35 minutes ago

AussieAce_

💧Angry Peasant 🌏🌲🐳🐢🌊🔥 RT @JakpostLife: E-car sales in Norway reach new record high #jakpostlife https://t.co/KeQ2R1Ruvz 2 hours ago

JakpostLife

Jakpost Life E-car sales in Norway reach new record high #jakpostlife https://t.co/KeQ2R1Ruvz 2 hours ago

hm4hdi

HM RT @jakpost: E-car sales in Norway reach new record high #jakpost https://t.co/O76uQZQzJP 3 hours ago

jakpost

The Jakarta Post E-car sales in Norway reach new record high #jakpost https://t.co/O76uQZQzJP 3 hours ago

sameerchasing

echo_theeconomy @LandRover @jaguar @RNTata2000 #pratapbose #Guenterbutshek #Nchandrasekaran Just have 2 outlet for jaguar in whole… https://t.co/id3FFzgCQV 3 hours ago

sameerchasing

echo_theeconomy @Jaguar @LandRover @RNTata2000 #pratapbose #Guenterbutshek #Nchandrasekaran Just have 2 outlet for jaguar in whole… https://t.co/oevOt9qZT3 3 hours ago

BlueEnergi

Torbjørn Johnsen E-car sales in Norway reach new record high https://t.co/xC2wSJhUkt 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.