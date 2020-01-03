E-car sales in Norway reach new record high

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Sales of new electric cars in Norway hit a record high last year, sector experts said Friday, reaching 42.4 percent of all nearly-registered cars in 2019, mostly thanks to strong demand for Tesla's Model 3. Norway, a major oil producer that has pioneered electric mobility, offers a very advantageous tax regime for clean vehicles, making them highly competitive in cost terms against petrol and diesel vehicles. New e-car models arriving on the market should help push their share higher still this year, said OFV, a body which monitors Norway's car market. In 2019, 60,316 all-electric new cars were sold in Norway out of a total of 142,381, a rise of...


