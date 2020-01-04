Rafael Sholar Qasem Soleimani: The Pentagon had tracked Iranian general for years before he was killed https://t.co/ThsH5otapZ #news 6 hours ago Blogger Book Reviews Qasem Soleimani: The Pentagon had tracked Iranian general for years before he was killed The Pentagon, State Depar… https://t.co/hVX9SOVT3S 9 hours ago Manfred Rosenberg Qasem Soleimani: The Pentagon had tracked Iranian general for years before he was killed https://t.co/SmC99hkrl6… https://t.co/ZTwNmIaqk6 14 hours ago Barry Edward RT @usatodayDC: The Pentagon, State Department and the White House pointed to imminent attacks that Soleimani had been orchestrating as the… 16 hours ago Deirdre Shesgreen Qasem Soleimani: The Pentagon had tracked Iranian general for years before he was killed https://t.co/03Qp8sNMHi via @usatoday @tvandenbrook 18 hours ago Shawn Branch Qasem Soleimani: The Pentagon had tracked Iranian general for years before he was killed https://t.co/quxgbfXc8O 19 hours ago RD deplorable RT @PastorDMcCarthy: Qasem Soleimani: The Pentagon had tracked Iranian general for years before he was killed https://t.co/2rgcHukmQs via @… 20 hours ago Jack Russell Addict Qasem Soleimani: The Pentagon had tracked Iranian general for years before he was killed https://t.co/eMHr7GAs7T via @usatoday 21 hours ago