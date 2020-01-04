Global  

Qasem Soleimani: The Pentagon had tracked Iranian general for years before he was killed

USATODAY.com Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
The Pentagon, State Department and the White House pointed to imminent attacks that Soleimani had been orchestrating as the reason for killing him.
News video: Pentagon: Baghdad Air Strike, Ordered By President Trump, Kills Top Iranian General

Pentagon: Baghdad Air Strike, Ordered By President Trump, Kills Top Iranian General 03:40

 Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds military Force, was killed Thursday night in an airstrike in Baghdad. The U.S. Defense Department said late Thursday that the "decisive defensive action to protect U.S. personnel" was ordered by President Trump.

Pentagon sending 3,500 troops to the Middle East after strike in Iraq, protests planned in Denver [Video]Pentagon sending 3,500 troops to the Middle East after strike in Iraq, protests planned in Denver

Multiple groups announced protests at the Colorado state Capitol as the Pentagon announced it is sending 3,500 additional troops to Iraq.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 02:36Published

Iran Vows To Retaliate After U.S. Kills Top Military Leader [Video]Iran Vows To Retaliate After U.S. Kills Top Military Leader

The Pentagon confirmed it carried out the attack on Iranian Major-General Qasem Soleimani at the direction of President Donald Trump.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:16Published


BREAKING: Pentagon Confirms Leading Iran Gen. Soleimani Was Killed at Trump’s Direction

The Pentagon has confirmed that leading Iranian general Qassem Soleimani has been killed as part of an airstrike in Baghdad, which was directed by President...
Mediaite

Iran vows revenge after U.S. airstrike kills top Iranian General in Iraq

The U.S. is sending thousands of additional troops to the Middle East after Iran vowed "harsh retaliation" for the death of a top Iranian general. Qassem...
CBS News

