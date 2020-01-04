Global  

PM calls up reservists for firefighting effort

The Age Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced up to 3000 reservists will be dispatched across four states.
Army reservists to be called out to assist in bushfire effort

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced extra bushfire assistance, including use of army reservists, extra planes and the use of another naval vessel.
SBS

Up to 3,000 army reservists to be called up to assist bushfire effort

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has announced extra bushfire assistance, including use of army reservists, extra planes and the use of another naval vessel.
SBS

fairgolabor

save australia from the lnp RT @brucehawker2010: ⁦@ScottMorrisonMP⁩ calls up Army reservists to help fire fight but he should have been making these plans weeks ago. h… 14 minutes ago

KaizaraKaye

Kaye - Australia RT @Sgt_Patterson: PM calls up additional defence personnel and equipment to help firefighting efforts across the nation. Including more ae… 29 minutes ago

brucehawker2010

bruce hawker ⁦@ScottMorrisonMP⁩ calls up Army reservists to help fire fight but he should have been making these plans weeks ago. https://t.co/Y3ZUuL5RXr 44 minutes ago

Orgleader

Ben's #KAG2020 Leadership❌ RT @brisbanetimes: PM orders full-scale military response to bushfires, with army reservists called up https://t.co/ucKWKw7YQQ 49 minutes ago

jleo45

Johnno RT @PrincessMattie1: Naive question - why has #scomo waited until now?? PM calls up reservists for firefighting effort - The Sydney Morning… 1 hour ago

Maveric18917216

Maverick And we await until now to do this ? "Two of the aircraft will be available within a week, with a third to be acc… https://t.co/wEPnLQQih1 2 hours ago

PrincessMattie1

Mattie Naive question - why has #scomo waited until now?? PM calls up reservists for firefighting effort - The Sydney Morn… https://t.co/g1rx7kLcdF 2 hours ago

DeborahJEgan

Deb Egan First time in our history that reservists have been called up in such circumstances? Don't we always have bushfires… https://t.co/p3dsvH679f 2 hours ago

