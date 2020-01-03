Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Soleimani's 'reign of terror is over,' Trump says of top Iranian general killed in airstrike

CBC.ca Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The late Iranian Maj.-Gen. Qassem Soleimani's "reign of terror is over," U.S. President Donald Trump said in a brief statement Friday, a day after the airstrike he ordered killed Iran's top general near Baghdad's airport. 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: US Forces Kill Top Iranian General During Airstrike

US Forces Kill Top Iranian General During Airstrike 03:13

 CBS4's Natalie Brand reports on the breaking details.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

LAPD 'Monitoring' Developments After Iranian Military Commander Qassem Soleimani Killed In Airstrike [Video]LAPD 'Monitoring' Developments After Iranian Military Commander Qassem Soleimani Killed In Airstrike

The Los Angeles Police Department says they are monitoring the events developing in Iran after an air strike at Baghdad’s international airport killed top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:39Published

Trump defends U.S. airstrike [Video]Trump defends U.S. airstrike

The airstrike killed a top Iranian military leader.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Addresses Strike on Soleimani: ‘His Reign of Terror Is Over’

President *Donald Trump* spoke this afternoon on the airstrike that took out top Iranian commander *Qasem Soleimani*, saying that Soleimani was planning...
Mediaite

Iran’s terrifying response to airstrike as fears grow of World World War Three

Iran’s terrifying response to airstrike as fears grow of World World War ThreeA top Iranian general has been killed overnight by the US in an airstrike ordered by Donald Trump Iran has sparked fears of all-out war after the supreme leader...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

SarcasticOneTwo

Sarcastic RT @WhiteHouse: Soleimani contributed to terrorist plots to kill innocent people around the world. His reign of terror is over. https://t.c… 6 seconds ago

SachinsTweet

✳Sachin🧡🇮🇳 US Carries Out Second Air Raid In Iraq, Kills 6 pro-Iran PMF Militia Development Comes A Day After US Killed Top Ir… https://t.co/aVFf723g42 8 seconds ago

WhatsUp94720135

lynne2222 plus 1 RT @StateDept: .@realDonaldTrump: Today we remember and honor the victims of Soleimani's many atrocities, and we take comfort in knowing th… 10 seconds ago

dancingdogblog

Mary E Haight RT @DeanObeidallah: @WhiteHouse @realDonaldTrump Trump just idiotically stated about Strike on #Soleimani: "His Reign of Terror Is Over." D… 54 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.