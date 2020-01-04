Global  

Australia fires: How do we know how many animals have died?

BBC News Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
A biodiversity expert suggests almost half a billion animals might have been affected in Australia.
News video: Australian PM Scott Morrison Heckled By Bushfire Victims

Australian PM Scott Morrison Heckled By Bushfire Victims 00:58

 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was heckled during a visit to Corbago, one of the towns that has been ravaged by bushfires this season. Residents refused to shake the Prime Minister’s hand until he promised more funding, and told him, “you won’t be getting any votes down here, buddy....

Australian Wildfires Believed to Have Affected Almost 500 Million Animals [Video]Australian Wildfires Believed to Have Affected Almost 500 Million Animals

Australian Wildfires Believed to Have Affected Almost 500 Million Animals. Since September 2019, uncontrollable fires have ravaged Australia, displacing both humans and animals in New South Wales and..

Giving Water to a Thirsty Koala [Video]Giving Water to a Thirsty Koala

Occurred on December 19, 2019 / Hallett Cove, Adelaide, Australia Info from Licensor: "A heatwave in Adelaide on this day was 45 degrees. Driving down my street, I noticed a koala low in a gym tree. My..

Australia fires: Mogo Zoo animals saved by staff efforts

All 200 animals survived a huge wildfire, some of them as temporary lodgers in a zookeeper's home.
BBC News

Australia fires: The animals struggling in the crisis

It's estimated 480 million animals could be affected as experts warn populations could be hit.
BBC News


laurieprim

Laurie Prim Sounds like another country I know. #Resist "Australia is a burning nation led by cowards,” wrote the leading bro… https://t.co/ffUC7dVITP 5 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Australia fires: How do we know how many animals have died? https://t.co/NWXAZE4AuV https://t.co/VoqspVfO7x 9 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg Australia fires: How do we know how many animals have died? https://t.co/SDGbwVg8cH https://t.co/GA5oXyiqcm https://t.co/BkD8RaFagH 9 minutes ago

avolantes

Armando Villalba S. RT @yebosfaye: @NicolodiDaria Many people are having to make difficult decisions whether to leave their homes or stay and defend. In South… 10 minutes ago

Lennytalk

Andrew Leonard Yes we know that Australia has historically suffered from bush fires, yes we know arsonists are responsible (arseho… https://t.co/mtkDhKP2Wz 14 minutes ago

erassmy

Emad Rassmy Australia fires: How do we know how many animals have died? https://t.co/ZNxiswAnQs https://t.co/UycS6LENDN 19 minutes ago

Gaudiumng

Gaudium Australia fires: How do we know how many animals have died? https://t.co/36uHPaCVKi https://t.co/5eixdt8Jft 19 minutes ago

RECENTORG

Resistance Central RT @cfcpac: Australia fires: How do we know how many animals have died?: A biodiversity expert suggests almost half a billion animals might… 20 minutes ago

