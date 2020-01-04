Global  

'I wanted to prevent a war, not to start one': Trump on killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani

DNA Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Justifying his decision, he claimed that the slain Iranian commander was 'plotting attacks' on 'US diplomats' and 'military personnel.'
News video: Killing of Iranian commander 'extreme provocation': Buttigieg

Killing of Iranian commander 'extreme provocation': Buttigieg 01:39

 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, a military veteran, on Friday said President Trump's authorization of the attack on Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani "must not be the beginning of another endless war."

LAPD 'Monitoring' Developments After Iranian Military Commander Qassem Soleimani Killed In Airstrike [Video]LAPD 'Monitoring' Developments After Iranian Military Commander Qassem Soleimani Killed In Airstrike

The Los Angeles Police Department says they are monitoring the events developing in Iran after an air strike at Baghdad’s international airport killed top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:39Published

Trump: Soleimani's 'bloody rampage is forever gone' [Video]Trump: Soleimani's "bloody rampage is forever gone"

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday (January 3) heralded the killing of Iran's most prominent military commander, telling Evangelical supporters in Miami "his bloody rampage is now forever gone."

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:34Published


Iraqi PM says U.S. killing of Iranian commander will 'light the fuse' of war

Iraq's prime minister condemned on Friday the U.S. killing of Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and...
Reuters

Trump takes massive gamble with killing of Iranian commander

Trump takes massive gamble with killing of Iranian commanderdefense Trump takes massive gamble with killing of Iranian commander The Pentagon on Thursday confirmed the killing of Qassim Soleimani, the leader of Iran's...
WorldNews

PMrieAntionette

Princess of the USA RT @QuancyClayborne: Trump said he wanted to prevent a war...well we all know which one right? The domestic war of humiliation, the prima… 31 seconds ago

lorrainegc3

Lorraine Gardner RT @DrGJackBrown: Trump would start a war for many reasons. One of these is to please John Bolton (i.e., "See John, I attacked Iran just li… 13 minutes ago

