Hanukkah machete suspect indicted in New York on six counts of attempted murder

Reuters Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
The man accused of going on a machete rampage at the New York-area home of a Hasidic rabbi during a Hanukkah celebration was indicted on Friday on six counts of attempted murder, up from five counts the suspect was charged with previously.
