Rod Stewart accused of punching hotel security guard at New Year's Eve party, due in court

Saturday, 4 January 2020
Rod Stewart and his son were ordered to appear in court after an alleged incident with a hotel security guard during a New Year's Eve party.
News video: New Year's Eve Party In Full Swing At Penn's Landing

New Year's Eve Party In Full Swing At Penn's Landing 02:52

 Kimberly Davis reports.

