Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Australia Prime Minister defers visits to India, Japan amid bushfire emergency

Reuters Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has canceled official trips to India and Japan that were scheduled for the second half of January as he battles a bushfire emergency at home.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Scott Morrison: I understand wildfire victims' anger

Scott Morrison: I understand wildfire victims' anger 01:06

 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday he understood why residents he greeted in a bushfire-ravaged town angrily confronted him a day earlier.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Australia Urges Residents And Tourists To Flee As Fire Spreads [Video]Australia Urges Residents And Tourists To Flee As Fire Spreads

Australians were urged on Friday to evacuate parts of the eastern states of Victoria and New South Wales. The call to action is in an effort to help residents escape bushfires that are expected to burn..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published

Australian PM Scott Morrison Heckled By Bushfire Victims [Video]Australian PM Scott Morrison Heckled By Bushfire Victims

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was heckled during a visit to Corbago, one of the towns that has been ravaged by bushfires this season. Residents refused to shake the Prime Minister’s hand..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 00:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NSW Emergency Services Minister David Elliott heads on holiday mid-bushfire season

Less than a week after Prime Minister Scott Morrison was criticised for holidaying in Hawaii during the bushfire crisis, NSW Emergency Services Minister David...
SBS

'Prime Minister of RSS lies to Mother India': Rahul Gandhi refutes Modi's 'No Detention Centres' claim

Rahul Gandhi captioned the video, "The Prime Minister of the RSS lies to Mother India".
DNA


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.