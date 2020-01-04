Hong Kong steps up response to mystery disease from China
Saturday, 4 January 2020 () HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong authorities activated a newly created “serious response” level Saturday as fears spread about a mysterious infectious disease that may have been brought back by visitors to a mainland Chinese city. Five possible cases have been reported of a viral pneumonia that has also infected at least 44 people in […]
HONG KONG — Hong Kong has welcomed the new year by continuing the anti-government protests that have rocked the city since June 2019.
Tens of thousands of protesters took to the streets on New Year's Day in a peaceful march that soon turned violent, as reported by the South China Morning...
