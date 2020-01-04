Global  

Hong Kong steps up response to mystery disease from China

Seattle Times Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong authorities activated a newly created “serious response” level Saturday as fears spread about a mysterious infectious disease that may have been brought back by visitors to a mainland Chinese city. Five possible cases have been reported of a viral pneumonia that has also infected at least 44 people in […]
China's November net gold imports via Hong Kong plummet to near nine-year low

China's net gold imports via Hong Kong in November plunged 72% from the previous month to their lowest in nearly nine years, data from the Hong Kong Census and...
Reuters India Also reported by •Seattle Times

Hong Kong reports two ‘pneumonia’ cases as Wuhan outbreak jumps to 44 people

Hong Kong reports two ‘pneumonia’ cases as Wuhan outbreak jumps to 44 peopleMedical authorities in Wuhan, central China, have confirmed a jump in the number of cases of a mystery viral pneumonia outbreak to 44 from the 27 reported on...
WorldNews

