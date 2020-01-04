Global  

Urvashi Rautela on Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic's engagement: If two individuals found love, everyone should celebrate

DNA Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Before getting engaged to Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya was reportedly dating Urvashi Rautela back in 2018
News video: Urvashi Rautela reacts to rumoured ex Hardik Pandaya's engagement news

Urvashi Rautela reacts to rumoured ex Hardik Pandaya's engagement news 01:06

 India all-rounder Hardik Pandya recently surprised everyone by getting engaged to Serbian actress-dancer Natasa Stankovic

