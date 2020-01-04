Global  

Soaring temperatures fan bushfires in NSW and Victoria

SBS Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Bushfires are spreading rapidly as weather conditions begin deteriorating on a day of extreme fire danger for large chunks of NSW and Victoria.
News video: Australia Urges Residents And Tourists To Flee As Fire Spreads

Australia Urges Residents And Tourists To Flee As Fire Spreads 00:33

 Australians were urged on Friday to evacuate parts of the eastern states of Victoria and New South Wales. The call to action is in an effort to help residents escape bushfires that are expected to burn out of control this weekend. A number of fires are currently burning out of control in South...

Australian fire truck overrun by bushfire [Video]Australian fire truck overrun by bushfire

Footage from fire crews on the ground in New South Wales, Australia where bushfires continue to burn. Video shows the moment their truck was overrun by the bushfire burning south of Nowra. The crew was..

Australia wildfires: Mass evacuations on 'high risk day' for Victoria [Video]Australia wildfires: Mass evacuations on 'high risk day' for Victoria

Thousands of residents and tourists have been told to leave the East Gippsland region in the Australian state of Victoria as scorching temperatures fan bushfires.A total fire ban is in place across the..

Skies turn to red as soaring temperatures fan bushfires in NSW and Victoria

Smoke from bushfires has once again turned skies almost black in NSW and Victorian town.
SBS

Dangerous fire weather warnings spur evacuations in NSW and Victoria

Extreme weather conditions similar to those that stoked catastrophic blazes in East Gippsland and the NSW South Coast on New Year's Eve are set to hit major...
The Age

myrddenbuckley

Gary Buckley™ Skies across Australia's east coast have once again turned an apocalyptic red as soaring temperatures and strong wi… https://t.co/2wwwz8FXoJ 1 minute ago

ManishJ0706

Manish Jha RT @SBSNews: There are now more than 20 emergency warnings for fires in NSW and Victoria https://t.co/b20jHGeX7U 3 minutes ago

Ser4r

🌱 RT @sunriseon7: Massive bushfires continue to tear through Victoria's east, with authorities fearing soaring temperatures will worsen the s… 10 minutes ago

opa1420

Lex de Grauw Skies almost black as soaring temperatures fan bushfires in NSW and Victoria https://t.co/wEcXLdMLy3 @SBSNews 22 minutes ago

