Jakarta floods: death toll rises to 53; nearly 1,75,000 displaced

Saturday, 4 January 2020
The deluge at the start of 2020 was “one of the most extreme rainfall” events since records began in 1866, the Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) said
News video: Jakarta floods death toll rises to 43 as residents return to devastation

Jakarta floods death toll rises to 43 as residents return to devastation 01:26

 The death toll from Jakarta flooding has risen to 43.

Tangerang's streets in Indonesia submerged with floodwaters as death toll reaches 43 [Video]Tangerang's streets in Indonesia submerged with floodwaters as death toll reaches 43

Footage filmed in Tangerang, Indonesia shows an entire neighbourhood submerged with floodwaters. On Tuesday (December 31) night the capital Jakarta and its satellite cities, including Tangerang,..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:52Published

Tens of thousands caught in deadly Indonesian floods [Video]Tens of thousands caught in deadly Indonesian floods

The death toll from flash floods and landslides in and around Indonesia’s capital Jakarta reached at least 21 on Thursday, with more heavy rain forecast, authorities said. The floods are the worst..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:07Published


Death toll from floods in Indonesia capital rises to 43

Death toll from floods in Indonesia capital rises to 43JAKARTA, Indonesia — The death toll from floods in Indonesia’s capital rose to 43 of Friday as rescuers found more bodies amid receding floodwaters, disaster...
WorldNews Also reported by •ReutersMid-DaySifySeattle TimesCBC.caFrance 24IndiaTimes

Indonesia: Deadly flood forces tens of thousands to leave Jakarta

Indonesian authorities launched a mass evacuation as floods death toll continued to rise. The flash floods caused landslides and electrocutions in the capital of...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •ReutersSeattle TimesReuters IndiaFrance 24

pmnewsnigeria

P.M. NEWS RT @pmnewsnigeria: Death toll in Jakarta floods rises to 43 https://t.co/Wj96wbd3ps #ReadThis https://t.co/WnKKPBKoA7 1 minute ago

al_tarique

Mohd Tariq RT @1AmyChew: INDONESIA #Jakarta city govt spent more money on Formula E electric car race than flood prevention efforts as death toll from… 3 minutes ago

EmersonFan1

(((EmersonFan))) RT @bmay: Update: death toll rising - #Indonesia mobilising cloud seeding planes to try to break up ongoing unprecedented rainfall. We’re n… 5 minutes ago

PropertyPagesID

Property Pages Indonesia RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Thousands in shelters as Indonesia flood death toll hits 53 https://t.co/pB33IYcJ4p https://t.co/Dr26MdSRXv 27 minutes ago

daniceraj

dinesh raj RT @ineeshadvs: Death toll doubles in #Indonesia New Year #flood as tens of thousands still displaced https://t.co/Qj6jUWZRGx 29 minutes ago

