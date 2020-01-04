Victory over Zverev the first step towards big leap for Alex de Minaur
|
|
Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Alex de Minaur looked every bit a top-10 player as he took down Alexander Zverev in Brisbane. Now he's ready to make that a reality in 2020.
|
|
