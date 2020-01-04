Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Victory over Zverev the first step towards big leap for Alex de Minaur

The Age Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Alex de Minaur looked every bit a top-10 player as he took down Alexander Zverev in Brisbane. Now he's ready to make that a reality in 2020.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Top seeds nipped!

*Sydney:* Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas both crashed to defeat in their first matches of the year Friday as day one of the inaugural ATP Cup sprung...
Mid-Day

De Minaur smothers Zverev for ATP Cup win

Alexander Zverev has crumbled at the hands of Alex de Minaur to secure Australia victory in their ATP Cup opener in Brisbane.
The Age


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.