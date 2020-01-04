Monfils secures France’s first victory at the new ATP Cup

Global  

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Gael Monfils secured France’s first victory at the ATP Cup, rallying from a break down in the second set and saving three breakpoints as he served for the match in a 6-3, 7-5 win over Cristian Garin. Benoite Paire opened the Group A encounter against Chile with a 6-7 (3), 6-3, […]
