Monfils secures France’s first victory at the new ATP Cup

Saturday, 4 January 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Gael Monfils secured France’s first victory at the ATP Cup, rallying from a break down in the second set and saving three breakpoints as he served for the match in a 6-3, 7-5 win over Cristian Garin. Benoite Paire opened the Group A encounter against Chile with a 6-7 (3), 6-3, […] 👓 View full article

