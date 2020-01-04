Global  

Davis scores 46 against former team as Lakers beat Pelicans

Seattle Times Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 46 points against his former team, Danny Green added 25 and the Los Angeles Lakers rolled to a 123-113 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. It was Davis’ second straight 40-point game against the team he played seven seasons for after he was the top […]
