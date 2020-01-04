Global  

US to send more troops to Middle East as Iran vows 'retaliation' after killing of top general — as it happened

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Tehran vowed to "retaliate" over a US airstrike in Baghdad that killed Qassem Soleimani. At least 3,000 more US troops will be deployed to the Middle East after the killing of a top Iranian commander.
News video: Iran promises retaliation after top general killed

Iran promises retaliation after top general killed 01:04

 Iran is promising retaliation after the U.S. killed one of the country's top generals.

Tensions High As Iran Vows Revenge For U.S. Killing Of Top Commader [Video]Tensions High As Iran Vows Revenge For U.S. Killing Of Top Commader

President Trump ordered an airstrike in Baghdad that killed Qassem Soleimani drawing a vow of "crushing revenge" from Iran. The State Department told Americans in Iraq to leave the country immediately,..

Iraq official says airstrike targets Iran-backed militia, killing 5 [Video]Iraq official says airstrike targets Iran-backed militia, killing 5

An Iraqi official says an airstrike has hit two cars carrying Iran-backed militia north of Baghdad, one day after U.S. attack on top Iranian general Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

US to send more troops to Middle East as Iran vows 'retaliation' after killing of top general — live updates

At least 3,000 more US troops will be deployed to the Middle East after the killing of a top Iranian commander. Tehran vowed to "retaliate" over a US airstrike...
Deutsche Welle

Iran vows 'retaliation' after US kills top general in Iraq — live updates

The US has conducted a targeted airstrike in Baghdad against the leader of Iran's elite Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani. Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed...
Deutsche Welle

