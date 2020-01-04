Global  

Gonzaga lands its most decorated recruit as 5-star Jalen Suggs announces commitment on ESPN

Seattle Times Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Suggs is sixth on ESPN’s top 100 in the 2020 class and No. 10 in 247sports’ composite rankings.
No. 6 recruit Suggs picks Zags; overseas possible

Point guard Jalen Suggs, the No. 6 prospect in the ESPN 100 for 2020, announced Friday that he has committed to Gonzaga but confirmed that going overseas for one...
