Search in Cambodia resumes after building collapse kills 5

Seattle Times Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Search and rescue teams in Cambodia removed rubble Saturday for a second day to find any more survivors from a building collapse that killed at least five people and injured about 20. Prime Minister Hun Sen went to the coastal province of Kep on Friday “to lead the rescue team,” […]
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Dozens of workers trapped after seven-storey building collapses in Cambodia

Dozens of workers trapped after seven-storey building collapses in Cambodia 00:52

 Dozens of workers were trapped after a seven storey building collapsed on Friday (January 3) in Cambodia.

