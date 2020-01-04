Global  

AUS vs NZ: Marnus Labuschagne surpasses Steve Smith, Don Bradman after hitting maiden Test double hundred

Saturday, 4 January 2020
Marnus Labuschagne maiden Test double-hundred against New Zealand at SCG on Saturday has helped him surpass Steve Smith's Test average.
