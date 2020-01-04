AUS vs NZ: Marnus Labuschagne surpasses Steve Smith, Don Bradman after hitting maiden Test double hundred

Sydney, Jan 3 (IANS) Marnus Labuschagne, who was the lone batsman in 2019 to score over 1,000 runs in Test cricket, continued with his brilliant run at the...

Fast-rising Labuschagne believes in process, not results Melbourne, Dec 31 (IANS) Just below the "Big Three" of Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson in the ICC Test rankings for batters, Marnus Labuschagne...

Sify 4 days ago Also reported by • Hindu

