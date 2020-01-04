Global  

Leaving Neverland: Court rules accusers can sue Michael Jackson companies

WorldNews Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Leaving Neverland: Court rules accusers can sue Michael Jackson companiesTwo men who featured in a documentary alleging sexual abuse by the singer Michael Jackson can pursue...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Michael Jackson accusers driven off social media [Video]Michael Jackson accusers driven off social media

The two men who accused Michael Jackson of s*xually abusing them as children in the documentary Leaving Neverland have stopped using social media, according to its director.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:49Published

Michael Jackson biopic in the works [Video]Michael Jackson biopic in the works

A new Michael Jackson biopic is in the works. 'Bohemian Rhapsody' producer Graham King has secured permission from the late King of Pop's estate to make a movie about his life and he has been granted..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Michael Jackson's Accusers Given Green Light to Sue for Sexual Abuse

The 2 men who were featured in "Leaving Neverland" who accused Michael Jackson of molesting them as children have just won a huge legal victory ... because a...
TMZ.com Also reported by •The AgeUSATODAY.comBillboard.com

'Leaving Neverland' accusers can pursue lawsuits against Michael Jackson's companies: appeals court

Two men featured in a 2019 documentary alleging sexual abuse by Michael Jackson were given the go-ahead on Friday to pursue claims against two of the late...
Reuters


