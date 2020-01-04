NCP calls for withdrawal of Seva Dal’s booklet on Savarkar

The Hindi booklet titled ‘Veer Savarkar, Kitne ‘Veer’?’ was distributed at a camp of Seva Dal, a frontal organisation of the Congress

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources NCP leader Nawak Malik demands withdrawal of Seva Dal booklet on Savarkar Nawak Malik said that writing of the article was "wrong", and proceeded to make personal comments on Savarkar especially when the said person (Savarkar) is not...

DNA 28 minutes ago Also reported by • Zee News

Ban booklet maligning Savarkar: Devendra Fadnavis BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday demanded that Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray ban a booklet distributed by the Seva Dal which questions...

IndiaTimes 23 hours ago





Tweets about this